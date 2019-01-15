Mixed Emotions

I covered this last night a little bit but we have reached halftime of meteorological winter (Dec 1st-Feb 28th). Yahoo?!?! Here are the first half stats..



Anything but winter so far and about as opposite of my seasonal forecast as you can get…



maybe I should just stick to 7-day forecasts. I will say this….winter is NOT over and being an El Nino winter (a weak El Nino), they do tend to start slow but make a furious comeback. Check out some recent Weak El Nino Winters…



I know what you’re thinking…there is no flipping way I am dealing with another 2014-2015. Relax, that isn’t happening again. The way I see it, I think we’ll finish somewhere between that 17″ winter and 63.4″ winter. Snow or no snow, I do see quite a bit of cold heading our way in the coming weeks.

In the short term, we have two chances of some snow. The first chance is slated for early Friday morning and it doesn’t look like a major event. The timing stinks as it will occur during the Friday morning commute.



I’m pretty sure we can handle that (if not, turn in your I’m from New England badge)

The next storm is scheduled to work through New England on Sunday and that does look like a bigger storm. Like last night, I still think this storm will passes right over southern New England and that is not a track if you are rooting for heavy snow and only snow.



That red line means we will have a wide variety of hydrometeors falling from the sky on Sunday. As of this evening, I think it breaks down like this



Plan on poor travel for much of the region on Sunday (Saturday is fine, don’t cancel those dinner rezzie’s Saturday Night). Too soon for snowfall numbers….maybe by Thursday evening but more likely Friday.

~JR