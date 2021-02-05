Mixed Showers Today, Sun to Snow This Weekend

We start off this Friday morning on the chilly side with temps in the teens and 20s. With precipitation racing in from the west, there will be some slick spots mid to late morning as scattered snow showers/freezing rain move in. By midday, into this afternoon, temps jump into the 40s, and it’ll be plain ole scattered rain showers.

It’ll be seasonably cool tomorrow with sunshine. Temps warm into the mid 30s, however, with wind gusts pushing past 30mph, it’ll still feel like 20s outside.

Then, Sunday, we’ll track the chance for some snow. As an area of low pressure zips off the Carolina coast, it makes a close pass to New England. As of now, it looks close enough to throw some snow our way, by just far enough to keep the heaviest snow offshore.

The highest risk for 3″+ of snow is across far Southeast Mass, with lighter snows farther northwest. Continue to check back for updates, any farther north on the track would increase the snow coverage area/amounts. Worthy of keeping an eye on.