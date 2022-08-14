What.A.Weekend! Sunshine (with some clouds) both days, dry air and seasonable temps. Can we keep it going? Yes, yes we can:

How’s that for some Monday Motivation?! We can keep the good news rolling for Tuesday with another nice day…

By Wednesday, there is the chance of a few showers, especially along the coast but even there, a limited chance. The setup in the atmosphere actually looked promising a few days ago for a good soaking but the track of the storm looks to be too far east to bring southern New England widespread soaking rains…

You can by the looks of the Wednesday surface map, where Low Pressure is (and isn’t). In that location, the widespread rain is located up in Maine (parts of northern New Hampshire as well). Here is where I think the steadiest rain will be by midweek…

A closer look for southern New England…

in terms of our drought…meh…..in terms of your vacation week plans….outstanding. No washouts expected. Here is the 7-day forecast:

eventually the rain will show up and when it does, it will probably rain for weeks (droughts end in floods..an old weather saying). Might as well enjoy the sunshine while it’s here folks. It is what it is.

~JR