Monday Perfection

Oh, sure, now the weather is perfect now that we’re back to school and back to work. Come on Ma’ Nature, we need to work on this timing thing :-)!

With sun filled skies, low humidity and light breezes, it’s hard to argue that today won’t be a Top 10 type day across the area as highs head for the mid 70s to near 80. Localized sea breezes kick in along the coast, dropping the temps back a few, but it’s not an overpowering onshore winds, so even at the coast, it’s a comfortably mild day.



We’ll track some showers in here tomorrow, mainly late afternoon and into the evening. Even then, the showers are scattered in nature, so we’re not talking a washout of an afternoon/evening for all towns. It’ll be cooler though with lots of clouds and highs in the 60s to near 70.



Overall, the week is quiet with just a spot shower Wednesday evening and dry weather Thursday and Friday. Friday into Saturday, the warmth and humidity build in, however, the Memorial Day weekend forecast is a bit of a challenge. The way I see it now, Saturday looks warm and mainly dry with the chance that a cold front with scattered showers and storms dropping in Saturday night or Sunday. Sunday/Monday looks cooler with the chance of showers, although the extend/timing of them TBD. It’s an early look, we’ll fine tune the details as we go. I wouldn’t rearrange plans around the forecast yet.



Enjoy the day and I hope you get a chance to get some fresh air!

@clamberton7 – twitter