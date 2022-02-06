7Weather- The week starts with wet weather with some areas getting a wintry mix that transitions to rain.

This brief messy mix does NOT compare to the system we had on Friday where cold air rushed in and we transitioned from rain to sleet, and then a flash freeze. Warm air is moving in with this event so we’ll transition from snow to a wintry mix, and then all rain. This only for areas outside of I-495. If you travel along and inside of I-495 the precipitation is mainly rain.

TIMELINE:

The Monday morning commute looks dry and chilly. Right now it looks like the precipitation moves in throughout the early afternoon. If it moves a bit faster than expected, which some forecast models are showing, then it will arrive late morning.

It initially starts as freezing rain in Worcester and snow in northern Worcester County, northwest Middlesex County, and southern NH. It is a cold rain everywhere else.

The areas that start as snow (see above) transition into a wintry mix by the evening commute, and then mainly rain overnight. Expect slick travel in these location for the PM/Evening commute.

It’s not a lot, but it’s about the timing. We all know that a coating-2″ could cause slick travel. Most of this will be washout out by Tuesday morning, but with the piles of snow everywhere, you might not notice it.

There will be a few, lingering rain showers around Tuesday morning, maybe a few flakes mixed in for central Massachusetts. It dries up by late morning, and we might even see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Highs are near 40º.

Need a car wash? I think we all do. Best time to do it is Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday. That car wash will last you the rest of the week and maybe even into the weekend.

We have a pretty nice forecast after Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s the rest of the week. Enjoy!