Monday Rain

The day has inspired songs and movie quotes…..Monday. You outdid yourself today. A storm passing just southeast of Nantucket was the reason for the rain and raw temps.



The temps didn’t make it out of the low 50s—typical for early April, while most towns picked up between .50 and 1.50″ of beneficial rain. Normally High Pressure would swoop in overnight behind a storm like this and we’d be on our way tomorrow with sunshine and mild temps but do you see that other red L across southern Canada? It will sweep across New England tomorrow keeping the chance of rain in the forecast. The saving grace is the storm’s path. The path will be across northern New England, that will allow at least some morning sunshine (along with clouds) before the showers pop up by midday and linger into the early evening. It will be a challenging day as it’s not a washout like today but also not completely dry either, rather changeable. That Low will be slow to move so clouds linger into Wednesday and still a risk of a brief shower or two. Late week offers the best weather, warming temps and partly to mostly sunny skies.



OK..back to tomorrow, while a few showers are likely in town tomorrow afternoon, it’s still looking like a great day for some ice cream! The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl kicks off in City Hall Plaza…a great cause while eating ice cream!



Enjoy what’s left of your Monday!

~JR