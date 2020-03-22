Monday: Snow Inland, Rain at the Coast

7Weather- March is doing March things. From a dry and sunny weekend, to snow and rain showers Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central and northern Worcester County from Monday afternoon through Monday night. Travel could be poor for several hours with snow covered roads.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for southern New Hampshire for the potential to see 6″ of snow. The best chance to see that much accumulation is for higher elevations.

Snow moves in late in the afternoon on Monday. It quickly changes to rain inside of I-95, and for SE Mass. 2″ are likely along I-495, and 4-5″ for the highest elevations in the Worcester Hills, before the precipitation changes to rain. Worcester likely gets 2″ of snow, Fitchburg 4-5″.

The day starts with a few peeks of sun, and then it’s cloudy in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid and upper 30s.

You might see flakes flying in Worcester County and southern New Hampshire around 3-4 PM, but the steadier snow starts between 5-6 PM. Towns inside I-95, areas along the coast, and SE Massachusetts will see a few flakes, but this is mainly a rain event for these areas.

Snow continues for areas northwest of I-495 for a few hours before switching over to rain.

By 11 PM, most areas will mainly be seeing rain drops.