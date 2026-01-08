Today was a beautiful winter day with sunshine, light wind, and mild temperatures! Tomorrow is another good one with more clouds than today, but otherwise mild temperatures and rain holding off until around sunset.

We’ll have fog out the door tomorrow morning, and with the melting today, watch for refreeze and slick spots as well. But like today, tomorrow is a fast warm up once we burn off the fog and we’ll head back to the upper 40s! Rain should hold off until 4 or 5pm so most of your day will be dry. Even then, the rain that comes in is just a few spotty showers. They’re light and quick to move out. We’re probably dry by 9pm, giving you a dry Friday night.

The nice weather will continue into the weekend and your Saturday has really improved in the last two days. I think the rain Saturday will hold off until 7 or 8pm, so again most of your Saturday is dry and sunny and mild. Sunday’s a different story with the overnight rain Saturday lingering into Sunday morning. With the morning sun Saturday, temperatures will head back to the middle 40s.

The same-ish forecast can be said for northern New England if you happen to be doing a ski weekend this weekend. Friday will feature a few afternoon showers but Friday morning should be good on the slopes. Saturday looks like an outstanding day for skiing with the wintry mix arriving Saturday night and lingering into Sunday.