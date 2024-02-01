Today marked our eleventh straight day with the cloud cover. If you were lucky, you got to see some breaks of sun, it was quick though. More clouds overnight and tomorrow with the chance for a rain/snow shower. Then the sun finally comes back this weekend!

Overnight, we’ll keep the clouds. A front will drop in overnight. An area of low pressure nearby could bring a few showers to the South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape Cod and the Islands. We’ll have some energy and a bit of moisture tomorrow to promote spotty rain/snow showers at times. Other than the chance for a shower, tomorrow is more of the same with a lot of clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s.

This weekend is more promising! It will likely be mostly cloudy Saturday morning, and then we’ll peel back the clouds through the day. With a northerly wind over the relatively mild ocean waters, that could promote some light ocean-effect snow showers across Cape Cod. Sunday we’ll see bright sunshine by the afternoon! Temperatures both days start off cold and end close to average in the upper 30s.

A drier pattern is ahead. The Climate Prediction Center shows our precipitation chances lean below average over the next 6-10 days.

Our 7-day forecast shows that. Other than Friday, our next chance for precipitation looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm stays to our south, but we could get some wraparound ocean-enhanced snow showers from it on the South Shore and Cape Cod.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black