7Weather- Hopefully you enjoyed the abundant sunshine today! Our chance to see the sun decreases this weekend, as we get more clouds and rain. Saturday will be your better (and dry) day to be outside.

More clouds will gather overnight. That’ll keep most of us near 40° tomorrow morning. We’ll hold on to a lot of clouds throughout the day. It’ll start off breezy along the coast. An east/southeast wind will fill in more for everyone through the day. It’ll be gusty on the coast. Like today, that wind direction will pull cooler air off the Atlantic (47° as of this writing) and onshore. The coast will stay in the upper 40s/low 50s. Inland towns will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Saturday evening will remain dry, but breezy. Rain will move in overnight, and the band will slide west to east through the morning. If you’re in eastern Mass, you could get a couple hours of dry time before the rain moves in. This is a slow-moving rain band and it’ll be with us throughout the day Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for most of us and it’ll be breezy. On the positive side, it’s a decent soaking rain. Totals will be 1/2″ to an inch. If you get under a downpour, your amounts will go up more.

This is not our favorite 7-day forecast to put together. A lot of clouds and cooler, but here it is…😏

-Meteorologist Melanie Black