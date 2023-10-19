It was nice to see the sun and feel the mild temperatures today! It’ll be a pleasant evening. It stays mild tomorrow, but comes with more clouds and a few showers. Scattered showers will be with us Saturday. Sunday, it’ll be cooler and gusty.

Right now, we’re watching two areas of moisture that increase our rain chances over the next few days. A trough and area of low pressure will move east. A pocket of moisture near the Mid-Atlantic will become an area of low pressure tomorrow and get pulled north. These two will merge, and an area of low pressure will strengthen Sunday as it exits northeast. That’ll bring us a gusty breeze and cooler air.

Tomorrow it’s mild again. Our temperatures aloft are warmer than today, meaning there’s the potential for more mild conditions. We’ll see more clouds tomorrow, so our temperatures should end in the mid/upper 60s for MetroWest. Temperatures west will be cooler in the upper 50s/low 60s. That direction is where there’s the better chance for showers throughout the day. There’s an isolated shower chance inland. The showers will likely fill in later in the evening.

Scattered showers will be more widespread Saturday. It won’t be a washout of a day, and there will be times you’ll be able to get outside. Temperatures won’t be as mild but still a couple degrees above average. Sunday there’s a chance for a leftover shower. The more noticeable aspect of the weather will be the gusty breeze. A westerly wind will gust between 30 and 40 mph. It’ll make it feel chillier with air temperatures mainly in the 50s!

Less wind Monday. It’ll be a frosty start Tuesday. That’s our brightest day of the next few! Ridging aloft warms us into the upper 60s Wednesday as we stay dry.

Looking ahead at sunrise and sunset times. Today’s sunrise was 7:01 am. 7:00 sunrises will continue until our time change on November 5th. Then our sunset will be around 4:30, before we get to our earliest sunset 4:11 pm (ugh!) on December 11th. The more you know…

-Meteorologist Melanie Black