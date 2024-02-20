What a day. All sorts of sunshine with little to no wind…just about ideal for February. Granted, the temps were quite chilly as most towns struggled to reach the low 40s by afternoon which is where we should see afternoon temps this time of year. What about moving forward? Well, here is the latest 7-day forecast…

You notice quite a bit of mild air inbound.In fact, I think we have only one cold day left (Saturday) in the month of February. Incredible. As for storminess it looks like Friday is our lone storm and even that is nuisance light rain more than anything. Thankfully, no heavy rain, strong wind or coastal concerns. As for anything wintry, not really. perhaps a few hours of some snow in the Worcester Hills very early Friday morning but even in those locations the snow will be fleeting…

…Maybe a coating-1″ on non-paved surfaces but plan on wet roads through the day on Friday. Dry weather returns for the weekend.

~7Weather Team