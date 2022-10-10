After a chilly start to the day, temps do rebound into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. More clouds will be in the mix today with occasionally a few spotty sprinkles or passing shower. With that said, most of the day will be dry.



Tomorrow, temps run in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies returning.



Highs near 70 Wednesday and Thursday as humidity increases Thursday too. While Wednesday is bright, Thursday features increasing clouds and a few spotty showers in the afternoon.



A higher chance of rain arrives Thursday night as a cold front approaches. Ahead of that front, plenty of moisture streams up the coast, allowing for a mild and muggy overnight that features widespread rain and at times, gusty winds and localized downpours. Many of us should pick up 0.50-1.00″ with a few spots locally getting close to 2″.

That rain tapers off around sunrise Friday, yielding to some nicer weather heading into the weekend again.