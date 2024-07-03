After a gorgeous summer day today, more clouds and humidity are on the way for tomorrow ahead of a cold front.

Expect some clouds in the morning, with some sun mixing in from time to time throughout the day.

Late into the afternoon and early evening, a thunderstorm or two may develop as the front nears our area.

The forecast at the Esplanade may also feature a brief shower or storm, but the fireworks show is expected to be dry with some clouds in the area.

The beach forecast over the next few days may also feature a shower or storm, but there will be significant periods of dry weather, and plenty of time to enjoy the beach.

