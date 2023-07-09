Although there were more clouds in the forecast Saturday, it turned out to be a fairly nice day for most of us. However, with another front moving in from the Midwest on Sunday, we’ll expect to see even more clouds and rain in the forecast through Monday.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to some low clouds and fog, and unlike Saturday, the clouds will stick around a bit longer ahead of the front.

By Sunday afternoon, scattered storms will develop in western Mass and start to slowly make their way eastward.

Sunday night scattered storms move in and will last throughout the day on Monday.