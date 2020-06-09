More Clouds, Still Comfortable

Following a fantastic day yesterday, temperatures this afternoon will rebound again into the 70s to near 80 degrees. With more clouds streaming in, a few sprinkles are also around this morning, but much of the day turns out rain-free with clouds and filtered sunshine. Temps will be coolest today and tomorrow at the coast.

Humidity spikes up Thursday with the risk of a few scattered downpours late Thursday and Thursday night. While the humidity lowers Friday, the temps will jump back into the mid 80s. We’ll cool off a bit over the weekend with the risk of an isolated shower on Sunday, and a better chance for a few scattered showers early next week.