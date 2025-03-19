Today was a beautiful end to winter with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures inland! On the coast, you were greeted with more clouds and cooler temperatures. Things will look and feel different for everyone through the end of the week. This comes as we welcome the start of spring tomorrow!

Tonight, clouds will continue to push inland and thicken up. There will be areas of drizzle and fog. With that thick cloud deck, temperatures should stay in the upper 30s near 40.

Clouds win out tomorrow with the chance for drizzle. Despite the clouds, temperatures inland will be mild in the low/mid 50s. An onshore southeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s on the coast. The day is mainly dry before rain moves in at night.

Radar and satellite from this morning shows our system across the Midwest and Plains. It prompted severe weather across the Midwest and blizzard conditions across the Plains. Once this arrives in southern New England, we’ll get the rain, some wet flakes and a gusty wind.

Let’s time out it out. The rain ahead of the cold front is still off to our west Thursday evening. The band of showers moves in overnight through early Friday morning. It’s a mainly rain event with some wet flakes mixing in for higher elevations. Scattered showers will still be around the eastern side of Mass for the Friday morning commute. A few showers linger on the coast early afternoon before we clear out.

Then the wind will be the headline Friday afternoon. It will get blustery and feel chillier with temperatures in the 40s and the wind out of the northwest.

We’ve been spoiled with our above average temperatures so far this month. We’re pretty much right on track with where we should be for precipitation. That’s not so much the case in terms of March snowfall.

Looking at the rest of our 7-day forecast, no snowflakes, just rain drops for us.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black