More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight

What a stretch of weather we’ve had over the last several days with temps in the 60s to near 70 inland and in the 50s to near 60 at the coast. While sunny skies have been prevalent the last few days, we will watch more clouds move back in today, especially this afternoon. Temps today will be several degrees cooler than the last few days, but still mild by late March standards.

Showers move in tonight, dropping 0.10-0.25″ of rain.

It’s a murky morning tomorrow with clouds, fog and spot showers early in the morning. It’ll take until midday for breaks of sun to emerge, but once they do, temps launch up into the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. At the coast, it’ll remain cooler, few degrees either side of 60. Friday is warm too with a few showers, mainly in the morning. It’ll be real windy by midday, with gusts pushing past 40mph.

The better half of the weekend is the first half. The second half of the weekend looks chilly and wet, but the rain will be beneficial.