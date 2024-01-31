How about those clouds again today? It’s been ten days since we’ve seen the sun… and the cloud cover is in no hurry to leave us.

We’ll keep it around tonight, tomorrow and again Friday. Stay tuned for the weekend! It will come with a bit more sun.

Overnight, (you guessed it!) mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s inland and near 30 for the coast.

While the clouds will still be thick tomorrow, it will be more mild in the 40s. Friday will be pretty much more of the same, except there’s a chance for spotty rain/snow showers.

A cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday. That’ll bring the chance for a shower. Some energy will still keep the chance for a rain/snow shower through the day on Friday. Any precipitation will be light.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, morning clouds leading to sun, and in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 30s. We’ll take it!

Tomorrow we turn the calendar to February. Temperatures climb more, and we gain daylight through the month. Let’s just hope it comes with more sun than this past month!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black