Get ready for a bitter cold Saturday night in Massachusetts! After a chilly Sunday, more snow is on the way for Sunday night into early Monday morning after the round of snow we saw to kick off the weekend.

Skies overnight will be clear, allowing low temperatures to drop to the single digits into early Sunday morning. At least the wind will die down as the night progresses.

While there may be some morning sun, clouds will be on the rise ahead of the anticipated snow. Highs will be chilly in the upper 20s and low 30s.

This won’t be a blockbuster storm leading to major impacts, but the snow will be enough to slow things down during the Monday morning commute.

Most of us will finish up with 1-2 inches of snow with some isolated amounts up to 3 inches possible. If you’re closer to the coast and southeastern Massachusetts, you’ll likely pick up less than an inch.

The rest of your Monday we will dry out and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Morning temperatures will be down to the 30s with mild afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will be brighter but breezy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Wednesday is looking dry during the day with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, but Wednesday night we have a chance for a wintry mix.

Thursday, that will change into a chance for a mix and some rain as highs climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday: dry, partly sunny, breezy in the low 40s. Saturday looks quiet during the day in the low to mid 30s but we have yet another round of snow on the way for overnight into the day on Sunday.