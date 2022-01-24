A dust and go type morning as some light snow moved through overnight, coating the ground for many. Aside from a few slick spots, the overall start to the workweek is quiet with temperatures rebounding into the lower 30s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.



Another batch of snow moves through tonight, dropping an additional coating to an inch for much of Southern New England. Temps stay in the upper 20s and low 30s.

After a few slick spots early tomorrow with some leftover snow showers, temps do rebound to near 40, allowing for a decent afternoon, and the warmest afternoon we’ll see all week.

Cold air comes pouring back in Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the low to mid 20s and lows in the single digits by Thursday morning.



All eyes toward the end of the week turn to the east coast as a significant coastal storm likely develops. Track will dictate snow/wind/coastal flooding impacts for us, which this far out, is too early to get specific on. Something to certainly keep an eye on though, especially with tides being on the astronomical higher side. We’ll keep you updated!