Despite a lot of clouds dimming the sunshine on Monday, temps were still on the rather comfortable side in the low 70s coast to upper 70s inland. Sure, a bit cool getting out of the pool or ocean, but solid for those Labor Day BBQs.



Today, we’ll start off comfy cool again as more and more kids head back to the bus stop. Patchy low clouds and fog this morning will yield to partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as highs push into the mid 70s near the coast and upper 70s to around 80 inland. All and all, a great early September day.



Copy and paste forecast for tomorrow? Sure, why not? Pretty much the same again on Thursday, just a degree or two warmer.

Friday does bring some changes as humidity increases and so does the chance for some scattered showers and storms. It won’t be a washout of a day, but we’ll keep an eye out for that passing shower/storm.

Saturday will be more of the same. Scattered showers and storms amid a bunch of dry hours. Warm and humid too with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points pushing into the upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will push offshore Sunday morning, and behind it, humidity and temps lower again for the second half of the weekend.