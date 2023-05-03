There’s certainly been no lack of chilly air and wet weather over the last several days and today, will feature more of the same. With that said, we’ll also have some breaks of sun and the showers won’t be as widespread as yesterday’s, but it’ll be a bit unsettled nonetheless. Highs today max out in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers are mainly near and north of the Mass Pike today, leaving many hours dry across Southeast Mass.

The weather gets worse before it gets better as chilly air and patchy light showers and drizzle greet us tomorrow morning. While we’ll catch some dry hours in the afternoon, it’ll be a raw day with high temps struggling to get out of the upper 40s.



Friday will feature some improvements, but not a huge warm-up as highs crack 50 once again with afternoon temps in the mid 50s. While a few spot light showers are possible, most of the day is dry.



The biggest flip in the pattern moves in over the weekend. With more sunshine in place and that pesky north to northeast wind leaving us, the warm-up is on. Plan on temps in the mid to upper 60s Saturday, low 70s on Sunday and 70-75 early next week. Certainly something to look forward too!