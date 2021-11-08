Dry. That’s been the story this November. While temperatures have bounced around on either side of average, every day has been dry. November 2nd recorded a trace of rain, which basically means there were a few drops of water, but so few that we couldn’t even measure it. As far as the record books are concerned, it’s a dry day.

So with counting the 2nd as dry, we’ve had 8 consecutive dry days. Which, may be hard to believe, but is on our top 10 list for consecutive dry days in Boston. It looks like we’ll stay dry until Friday which will make our stretch 11 days.

There is a small disturbance that could spark a spot shower on Wednesday morning, mainly across Route 2 and areas north. It’s like a 10% chance, any shower you do see will be light, and by mid morning we’ll be back into the sunshine.

The next chance of real rain looks to be Friday afternoon, evening, and overnight.

So until then, enjoy more sunny days ahead!