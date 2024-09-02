Get ready for plenty of sunshine and some cooler mornings for the rest of this week!

Morning temperatures Tuesday will be downright chilly. Many of us will drop to the 40s, with lows near the water a little warmer in the 50s.

Highs Tuesday will be the coolest they’ll be all week long, only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. So that’ll definitely feel more like fall. At least the skies will be bright and sunny to help us feel a little warmer if you’re not quite ready for a cooldown.

Through Friday, the sunny skies continue, and highs will be pretty close to average, too. Morning lows will be steady in the 40s and 50s.

While the humidity stays at bay most of this week, it will creep up a little bit this weekend. But it still won’t be oppressive like this past weekend was.

Chances for rain return this upcoming weekend.

If you’re ready for Fall, just wait until you see how soon some upcoming holidays are!