Mild, muggy and murky weather starts this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s as areas of dense fog are with us again. Much of eastern Mass is under a dense fog advisory until 10am as visibility is reduced to under a quarter mile at times. Add in some drizzle and showers, and it’ll be a slow go on the roads again.

Showers, embedded downpours/thunder are most widespread from 9am to 2pm (bit earlier Southeast Mass). Highs hover in the mid 60s this afternoon. Showers become few and farther between by the evening commute, although fog and drizzle will be an issue early this evening.



Drier air moves in overnight, and that drier air is with us to stay tomorrow, right through the weekend. Expect highs to run in the 60-70 range tomorrow, coolest northwest, and back into the mid 50s by Friday. The weekend looks solid, near 60 with crisp overnights and bright days.





The return of showers are possible by Monday afternoon. Halloween may feature some rain pending the speed of the next system, but it won’t be cold as highs run in the 60s.