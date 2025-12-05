Get ready for more colder-than-usual days ahead this weekend and next week, along with a few more chances for snow!

First, your Friday night will continue to be a chilly one. We’ll be in the 20s with overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Cloudiness will increase as the night goes on, and thankfully wind won’t be an issue.

Tomorrow will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the mid to upper 30s! That’s much better than the 20s on Friday.

The clouds could produce some isolated rain and snow showers. They may produce some spotty coatings in areas, but that’s about it. It shouldn’t cause too many issues on the roads.

Sunday will start with partial sun but clouds quickly build. The day will start in the 20s with highs in the mid 30s. Most of the day will be dry, but we do have a low-end chance for some isolated light snow or flurries Sunday night.

Monday the big chill returns! The morning will be in the teens, but with windy conditions, that’ll feel like the single digits. Bundle up! In the afternoon, we’ll struggle to make it out of the 20s. Again, with the wind, that’ll only feel like the teens. You’ll need your full winter gear all day. At least the sun will be out!

Tuesday morning will be comparable to Friday morning’s frigid start. Lows will get down to the single digits, but at least highs will rebound into the low 30s. It’ll be a cloudier day with chances for snow in the evening.

Wednesday won’t be nearly as cold. Lows are expected to only drop to the 20s with highs into the low 40s. We’ve got chances for rain and snow that will linger into Thursday. Thursday: rain/snow chance, low 30s to low 40s. Friday, another snow chance with temperatures ranging from the 20s to the 30s. The week after looks chilly, too. Stay tuned!