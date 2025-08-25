Much of August has been free of muggy, hot air and this final week of the month is no different. Granted, today we did see those muggies sneak back into the region as dew points surged into the 60s and remain there early this evening:

Thankfully, it will be short-lived as you also notice on that map all the dry air to the west of Boston (dew points in the 40s/50s). That dry air is inbound by later this evening and will set the stage for some great weather for much of the week! Tuesday is fantastic:

Mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a nice westerly breeze keep any bugs away from you while out & about. Afternoon temps will reach the upper 70s:

More of the same for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is our only “blip on the radar” with a chance of showers:

Also, the early call on the upcoming Holiday Weekend is stellar! Mostly sunny skies with comfortable temps and humidity levels all three days…let’s hope this ages well!

Enjoy!

~JR