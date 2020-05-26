More Heat, More Humidity

For most of us, it was a warm day today. And I say most because a sea breeze kept the waterfront much cooler today. But you basically had to be standing in the sand to be cooler. For example, Boston was in the lower 60s all day but Cambridge, Waltham, and Medford all hit the upper 70s.

Like yesterday, we had some fog roll in at night and linger into the morning hours. That will be the case again tonight and tomorrow morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8am for the Cape and the Islands.

Once the fog lifts, it will be another hot one with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

A few extra clouds will spill in for Thursday which will hold temperatures down a bit but I still think most of us will see temperatures return to the 80s.

Along with the heat, the humidity will be with us all week. Wednesday and Thursday will still be pretty muggy with humidity levels teetering on tropical by Friday. Saturday the humidity breaks so it may still be muggy in the morning with dew points falling through the day.

If you’re out enjoying the sun tomorrow, make sure you use the sunscreen. Sunburn can occur in just 15 minutes in the noon sun. With added cloud cover, the UV index will fall for the end of the week.