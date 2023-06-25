A storm system over the Midwest is headed towards New England and is expected to produce numerous opportunities for showers and storms.

Early Monday, we start dry but scattered storms are possible as early as 10am, and will continue to pop up in spots through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit lower on Monday but not by much, topping out in the low 80s with high humidity once again.

The storm system gets close to the area by Tuesday, then slows down, allowing storms to become more widespread across the area.