Does this June seem a little gloomy? It’s not your imagination. This is one of the cloudiest Junes on record for the city of Boston. Unlike temperature records that go back to the 1800s, cloud cover data isn’t as deep, only going back to 1952. But still, 2023 is tied for second place for cloudiest June since 1952. And with our unsettled pattern lasting for much of this week, we’ll have a good shot at maybe taking second place all alone.

Today will once again feature a lot of cloud cover with a few sunny breaks from time to time. Temperatures will be pretty typical for late June in the upper 70s but that humidity will be back in full force again today. With the warmth and humidity, we’ll keep a few showers or a thunderstorm in the forecast for the afternoon, but they don’t look to be as widespread or as robust as yesterday’s storms or what some of us woke up to this morning.

Once these morning storms move out, we’ll dry out for a few hours with those few showers and thunderstorms returning after the noon hour. They’ll be isolated in nature and not everyone will see them. It certainly won’t be a washout later today.

I’d take the umbrella with you out the door today with the showers and storms in the forecast. There’s a very good chance you won’t open it up, but with the added humidity in the air and moisture overhead, the showers and storms that do develop certainly have the potential to be a decent shower and more than just a sprinkle so you’ll probably be thankful you have the umbrella if you happen to run into one of those. Wind will be a little gusty today but not enough that your umbrella won’t hold up. It will be a bit breezy with a few gusts to 25mph.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day with both temperatures, humidity, rain chances, and wind. We’ll climb back to the upper 70s, humidity will feel almost tropical, a few scattered storms will drift through from time to time, and the wind will be a bit gusty at times. The wind will back down for Thursday and Friday and that’s as the likelihood of shower and storms backs down too.

Not that Thursday and Friday will be dry because they do still each have their own chance of a rogue shower or thunderstorm but thankfully the rain chances will be stepping down as we head toward the weekend. Friday and Saturday, while not completely dry, only have about a 10-20% chance of a shower or storm. It does look like a better chance of rain will return for Sunday.