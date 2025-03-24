While most of us dealt with a cold rain through the day today, some of us saw snow and sleet pellets — primarily across the high terrain. So this is your reminder that even Boston *averages* 9″ of snow in March. Today wasn’t our only chance of snow this week, but what does look to take shape are more borderline storms of the wintry mix variety and not a classic snow storm.

The next chance comes on Wednesday but that’s hardly a storm. It’s a few spotty showers of either rain or a few snowflakes mixing in with borderline temperatures. The better chance is going to come this weekend.

Temperatures this week will run close to normal (which is now 48°). Tomorrow starts off with a partly cloudy sky, become mostly cloudy through the afternoon. It will also be quite gusty with wind gusts near 30 mph.

Wednesday is a mostly cloudy day with that small chance of a few rain showers or snow showers. The chance is isolated (30% like you saw above), so it’s not a steady all day rain like today but you could get tagged with something on Wednesday. The wind on Wednesday will be less which may allow a slight cooling on the coastline in the afternoon.

The breeze and rain chances will trade off with each other this week so while the rain chances go back down for Thursday and Friday, the breeze will pick back up to close the week. But we’ll also get more sunshine too so it’s a pretty nice end to the week, all things considered. Temperatures will warm up by Friday with the added sunshine. Enjoy it because we cool things back off for the weekend as that next chance of a wintry mix arrives. There are a lot of question marks with that storm, including completely borderline temperatures so I can’t give many details on the weekend since it’s still 6 days away and it’s bound to change between now and then and any slight change in temperature or timing could have a massive impact on the type of storm we see. But if you have weekend outdoor plans, it’s definitely a forecast to stay up-to-date with.