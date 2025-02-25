We melted some of our stubborn snow and ice yesterday, with more melting happening today. In fact, we stayed above freezing overnight so the melt continued around the clock. You’ll notice more melting in the sun than the shade, but hey we have to start somewhere! You’ll notice a lot more clouds today with only peeks of sunshine, but it won’t slow down our temperature climb as we approach 50°.

And we’re due for a 50° day! We haven’t seen that since 2024 — December 31st was the last time we hit 50° in Boston. On average, after turning the page into a new year, we hit that mark pretty quickly — within the first few weeks. Our average first 50° day in Boston is January 12th, we’re about a month and a half overdue.

Tomorrow is another melting day and I think tomorrow is the pick of the week. Temperatures may be a degree or two colder than today but the sun will be out in full force on Wednesday. There will be a slight breeze, but that breeze doesn’t put a bite in the air when it’s 50° the same way it does when it’s 30°.

The added clouds we have today are with a storm system that’s passing to our north. It may give us a spot shower this evening but most of us will stay dry. If you see one at all, it will be light and spotty and quick to pass by. These won’t arrive until after sunset tonight so your daytime hours are dry. The best chance to see a few drops will be north of the Mass Pike — closer to the storm in northern New England. There’s a much better chance for rain and for more of us to see rain on Thursday. For just a few brief hours early Thursday morning, it may start as a few wet snowflakes, but it quickly goes over to rain showers and that’s how it stays through much of the day. So we’ll just sell it as rain showers on Thursday.

Enjoy the mild air while it’s here, on the back side of those Thursday rain showers, the wind ramps up again on Friday. We’ll see wind gusts to 30 mph which are the winds of change and will send our temperatures back to the 30s and 40s for the weekend and early next week.