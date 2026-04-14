Well if today wasn’t just a beautiful summer day! Days like today certainly give us hope that summer is right around the corner. Of course, we know that it is indeed still spring and spring in New England will always remind us of the flip side of the coin. While we don’t have any cold, raw days in the short term (the rest of the week), there will be some nuances to the temperatures like I talked about yesterday and there will be some pretty wild temperature swings the next couple of days.

Most towns climbed into the 80s today, but Boston and the coastline wasn’t so lucky. It was a great start to the day, then the sea breeze kicked in and we fell to the 60s. But if you spent time outside this afternoon it was still incredibly nice — in fact the 60s with the sun maybe felt better than the 80s would have.

Later this evening we’ll see a few showers and storms move through the area. These will be scattered and not everyone will see wet weather, but with the warmer temperatures today, it is possible one or two of those storms would be strong or severe. The higher risk for this is northern New England and western Massachusetts, but it’s possible elsewhere too. The most likely area for a few severe storms is in the yellow. It’s less likely but still possible in the green. The cooler air with the sea breeze will kill a lot of the severe potential with the storms as they approach the coast.

Timing of these storms will be around sunset and after for most of us. I’d expect a rough timeline of about 8pm to 10pm. Take note of the scattered nature of the storm. It’s not a full line that impacts every single city or town.

Tomorrow will be another day where we develop an onshore breeze during the day and temperatures will fall in the afternoon. The difference, though, is tomorrow isn’t just a cool on the coast set up, it’s a backdoor cold front that will eventually push the colder air all the way inland as we head through the afternoon and evening. We’ll have a mild start with sunshine, much like today. We’ll start off in the 60s tomorrow morning. But already by 1pm look at the changes and the contrast across the area. At lunch time, temperatures could be nearing 80° inland once again while the coast is in the 40s and 50s.

Like I mentioned, that backdoor front will pull the colder air well inland tomorrow so by the afternoon, the cooler air is pushing all the way out to 495. It’s one of those days where it’s truly impossible to pick one single number to represent the entire area. For some (the coast) it’ll be warmer in the morning than the afternoon. For others it’s a midday high, and like you see below Worcester County will have a “normal” high temperature time in the afternoon. And yes, at 4pm tomorrow it could feasibly be 80° in Worcester and Fitchburg and 46° in Marblehead, Boston, and Duxbury. Wild.

By tomorrow evening, that cooler air will reach those in Worcester County too.

Tomorrow also has the risk of a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The timing for these is a little earlier, say 4pm to 8pm, so I’d take an umbrella with you to work tomorrow too. While there could be a rogue rumble of thunder tomorrow, that backdoor front and cooler temperatures will limit any sort of strong or severe potential with the storms on Wednesday.