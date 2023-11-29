It was another chilly day as highs only maxed out in the 30s. For Boston, that’s ten degrees below average for this time of year. Tomorrow temperatures will be closer to the average in the mid/upper 40s. It’ll be even more mild by Friday!

Before we get there, it’s cold overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for MetroWest and Worcester County, 30s near the coast and for the Cape. We’ll get more clearing by sunrise, and the morning will start off with a lot of sunshine. That might help to offset the chill for you.

After the cold start, tomorrow will be a pleasant day. Temperatures aloft will become more mild, and our temperatures at the surface will respond by going up through the end of the week. We’ll see some mid and high-level clouds in the afternoon with less wind compared to the past couple of days out of the southwest. Highs will be seasonable in the mid/upper 40s.

Friday morning won’t start off as cold, more chilly in the 30s. Then temperatures rebound in the low 50s. We’ll see more cloud cover than Thursday. It’ll be breezy for southeast Mass.

This is ahead of our next chance for showers later in the day. Rainfall totals will be on the lower end from .10 – .25″.

More cloud cover this weekend as we keep a chance for wet weather. Saturday it’s a a sprinkle. Temperatures stay on the mild side. Sunday it’s seasonable with showers popping up in the evening. Rain lingers for Monday. Next week, a trough will keep temperatures chillier.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black