7Weather – Our quiet weather pattern continues. Our day-to-day climb to the 50s continues as well. It won’t be as bright as yesterday, but temperatures will be closer to average with highs near 40. We’ll see more clouds than sun for the majority of the day. A bit more sun tries to break through as we get closer to sunset The morning started off with a light wind. A bit more of a SW breeze develops by the afternoon.

As a warm front passes by to the north, snow showers fall for Northern New England bringing a fresh coating to couple inches of powder to ski country.

2022 ends with day to day warming. High pressure holds for the eastern half of the country. Tomorrow, sunshine with highs in the upper 40s/near 50. Friday, low 50s and this weekend temperatures will be a range of the 50s, possibly upper 50s close to 60 Sunday!

The warming comes with the chance for showers when we ring in the New Year. Right now, it looks like rain arrives Saturday evening (10 pm is shown below) with scattered showers continuing through Sunday morning.

Right now, Sunday PM looks drier. Although a breeze will develop and help to nudge temperatures well-above average to the upper 50s. Next week, still looks above average in the upper 40s/near 50 to start the week.

-Melanie Black