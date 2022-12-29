7Weather – Morning temperatures are fairing better than this time yesterday! Our coldest spots have dropped into the 20s, while elsewhere we’ve had some 30s and 40s. This is where we start, and we’re heading for near 50 today.

High pressure is offshore to our southeast. This will continue to bring SW flow and milder air into our area. It’ll be a bit breezier along the coast today. We’ll see mostly sunshine today. Highs will be in the range of the upper 40s/near 50. Winter, what? Typically, we’re wrapping up the month with highs in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow, we continue to take our temperatures up to the low/mid 50s. We’re still dry. Changes arrive for the weekend. Saturday starts off dry, likely through the morning. If you want to get outside, that’s your best bet! Some showers could arrive by the afternoon. I think that’ll mainly be for SE Mass. Best chance for all of us to see showers will be the evening. Showers continue through the overnight. So yes, that means you’ll need an umbrella while you ring in the New Year. Rain sticks around through Sunday morning. We’ll dry out by the afternoon and then wind will pick up.

On the plus side, we’re getting rain, so that means it’s warmer air. We could ring in the New Year with temperatures near 50. The wind behind this system will help nudge temperatures in the upper 50s Sunday.

By Monday, though we’ll notice a drop in temperatures to the upper 40s (which is still above average). It’ll be relatively mild for the Winter Classic.

We’ll stay in the upper 40s/near through Tuesday. Big swing in temperatures by Wednesday as a warm front works through and brings rain and boosts temperatures near 60.

Enjoy the last few days of 2022!

-Melanie Black