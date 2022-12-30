7Weather – No need for your thicker coat this morning! Our out-the-door temperatures ranged from in the 30s and 40s.

We’ll get a mix of sun and clouds today. Fewer clouds by this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild once again in a range of the 50s. I think Merrimack Valley and SE Mass could get in the low 50s, while MetroWest could get to the mid 50s with some of the usual warmer locations in the upper 50s. A southwest wind is still with us, but it won’t be strong. Just a bit more of a breeze for the Cape and Islands.

We hold on to the mild air and bring in showers for the weekend. Tomorrow morning starts off dry with some clouds and low temperatures near 40. The morning should remain dry. A spot shower pops up midday/early afternoon. More steadier rain arrives between 5-8 pm. It’ll stay showery through the evening, so have your umbrella and rain coat ready to go for your New Year’s Eve plans. Some areas could be dry around midnight, but showers will linger into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon clears out with some breaks of afternoon sunshine possible. We stay above average for the first week of January. It’ll be in the upper 40s/near 50 Monday and Tuesday. It won’t feel too much like hockey weather for the Winter Classic. Luckily it will be dry!

December brought us a little something of everything, didn’t it? Our coldest Christmas Eve in quite some time in the city of Boston to this recent stretch of mild weather (and that’s all within a week!). Looks like 2023 starts off with above-average temperatures as well.

-Melanie Black