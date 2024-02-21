It was a decent day today! Temperatures were near 40° inland and slightly cooler on the coast. It will be cold tonight, before temperatures rebound more tomorrow. More mild Friday, but you’ll want the umbrella!

Overnight we fall into the 20s inland, closer to 30° near the coast. It’ll be another cold start. We’ll see sun and clouds tomorrow and keep a fairly light southeast breeze. High temperatures will be in the low/mid 40s.

A weak area of low pressure will bring some showers to end the work week. We’re mainly dry tomorrow. We’ll see increasing cloud cover later in the day. There’s a chance for a sprinkle/flurry past 7 pm. Temperatures will be cold enough overnight for some light snow showers, but it won’t amount to much. A wave of rain will come through by mid-morning. We’ll keep the rain showers off and on through the afternoon. Temperatures will support light snow showers for the Berkshires. Showers push east by Friday night.

Snowfall and rainfall amounts will be very light. Snow will be a coating to an 1″ confined to areas far north and west. This is mainly a light rain event for the majority of us. It won’t help to put a dent in our snow deficit for Boston and Worcester. Sorry, snow lovers!

Temperatures will be chilly Saturday behind the departing system. It’ll feel chillier with a northwest breeze. Highs will be in the low 30s, but dress for wind chill values in the 20s. Then temperatures continue to rebound into the 50s next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black