7Weather- Cool, cloudy and breezy today! Temperatures reached the low 50s across southeast Mass, but stayed locked in the 40s across Worcester County. The wind will come down this evening, but it stays cool. If you’re reading this before you head to the city for the Sox or Bruins games, grab the hoodie or jacket!

Tomorrow morning, we’ll start off with some clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s/near 40. Light wind will be around throughout the day, becoming west/southwest into the afternoon. The light wind will initiate a sea breeze keeping the coast in the 50s. Inland locations tomorrow rebound to the low/mid 60s.

More of the same Friday. High temperatures are trending slightly cooler now. It’ll be all about location! If you’re farther away from the coast in Worcester County you’ll get into the upper 60s/near 70°. Once again, the coast will stay in the 50s. Friday we’ll see filtered sunshine, so enjoy it before we get more clouds for the weekend.

Saturday is dry. Rain is likely for Sunday. We’re still a few days out to nail down the exact timing. Right now, it looks like morning and midday rain.

We all know we could use the rain. The city of Boston is down almost 2″ of precipitation from where we should be this season and year. It would just be nice to get rain when it doesn’t fall on a marathon or the weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black