Scattered showers move out early this morning as humidity starts to drop off and clouds clear out. That’ll allow for a comfortable afternoon as highs hold near 80 and humidity drops off underneath a mix of clouds and sun.

It’ll be a cool and comfortable overnight with temps fading back into the 50s.



Tomorrow’s weather looks awesome… near 80, very low humidity and a ton of sun. Pitch perfect forecast for the World Cup match-up in Foxborough.

The next round of scattered storms hold off until Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Thursday will be the only muggy day of the 7day. While a few spotty showers and warm weather hang around Friday, the pattern is generally quiet and comfortably warm into the weekend.