Good morning! Today will be a lot like yesterday. We’re waking up to areas of fog and low clouds, but we’ll get some sunshine for the afternoon. It will be warm again inland in the low/mid 80s. An onshore breeze will keep temperatures cooler in the 70s on the coast. It stays muggy for us all.

The work week, or summer vacation if it’s yours 🙂 , will feature some hot and humid days. The best chance for storms will be on Monday and Friday. I can’t rule out pop up storms on other days.

Towns north and west of Boston are most likely to see storms tomorrow. Storms will develop between 3-9 pm. There’s a lot of water vapor in the atmosphere and the storms could move slow. Thus there’s a risk for localized flooding, and you can see that highlighted below.

Get ready for a bit more humidity as dew points come up this week. Along with that, temperatures will climb near 90 Tuesday through Friday. The peak of the heat and humidity will be Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices, or feels like temperatures, will be in the upper 90s/near 100.

I think the heat will continue on Friday. A cold front will trigger storms later in the day. Behind the front, it won’t be as humid or warm for Saturday.

-MB