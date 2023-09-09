Scattered storms are back in the forecast Sunday as a stationary front hangs out over parts of Southern New England.

We’ll start the day Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, similar to what we had today.

However, as the clouds break up late morning, storms will start popping up once again.

The highest chance for a thunderstorm will be north of Boston initially, then slowly shift closer to the city and points south into the afternoon.

Any thunderstorm is likely to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and potentially strong wind gusts.

The active pattern continues through Wednesday, with even more rain in the forecast.