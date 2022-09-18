After a fall-like Saturday, it’s been a much warmer start Sunday morning. This warmth is all out ahead of a weather system that looks to bring rain to the area later today through Tuesday morning.

Late today an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, mainly north of Boston, with scattered shower and storm activity to hold of until Monday.

The center of the weather system moves in Monday evening with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Rain chances diminish on Tuesday, with some sunshine returning later in the day.

In all, .25-.75″ of rain is expected for most, with 1″+ possible in isolated locations.