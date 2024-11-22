No doubt, the last 24hrs has produced a beneficial rain as we added up the numbers in the rain gauge slowly, but steadily since yesterday morning. Most towns and cities have picked up between 0.75-1.50″ of rain, with more wet weather on the way.



Now, with that said, today is not a washout as scattered morning showers taper to just an isolated, spot shower by midday. Some breaks of sun return at times too this morning and linger through early this afternoon as highs head toward 50.

Clouds increase again mid to late afternoon as more wet weather arrives from southeast to northwest near and after sunset today. That’ll set the stage for more rain tonight, becoming more widespread the deeper into the night we go. With enough cold air aloft and winds turning north, some wet snow may even mix in across the higher terrain in Worcester County, although it won’t add up to much. Rain is steady into tomorrow morning, tapering off midday and drying out for the afternoon. We’ll have a gusty wind in the afternoon too, pushing 35-45mph, strongest near the coast, especially the Cape and Islands.

By the time we wrap this storm up, many locations will have picked up an additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain. With 48 hour totals (Thursday AM-Saturday AM) in the 1.5-2.5″ for a large portion of the area, no doubt it’s beneficial and a huge help to reduce the brush fire risk. In regards to the drought, it’s a good first step, however with 7-10″ deficits going into this, we’ll need a more active pattern in the weeks to come.

Sunday looks dry, chilly and windy.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday before Wednesday looks good for travel purposes.



The chill is in the air by Thanksgiving with the chance for rain/snow showers breaking out. It’s possible that more rain/snow moves through Thursday night into Friday, something we’ll keep an eye on. The long range pattern is much colder to end November and kick off the start of December.