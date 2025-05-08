Yesterday afternoon turned out to be quite the treat overall. Despite a few spotty showers, enough breaks of sunshine got through to send temps into the 70s for most, allowing for some solid stretches of weather to get outside.



Today, it’s a beauty of a start with some sunshine this morning. Temps head up into the low to mid 70s again today, although a sea breeze will kick in along the coast this afternoon, knocking those temps back into the 60s. A few spotty mid afternoon showers develop, then become more widespread late-day/this evening, especially northwest of I-95.





Friday starts mostly cloudy with spotty light showers/drizzle. Heavier/steadier rain moves in midday, through the afternoon, becoming heavy at times. That rain will continue through tomorrow night, into Saturday morning. All said and done, widespread 1-2″ of rain is likely.

Saturday afternoon should see some improvements.

The pick of the weekend is Mother’s Day with highs pushing close to 70 and bright skies returning.



Monday and Tuesday look good too.