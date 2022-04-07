After a damp and dreary Wednesday, we’ll track more rain on the way on this Thursday. However, the showers today are few and far between during the daylight hours, yielding to quite a few dry stretches despite the mostly cloudy skies. The breeze is off the ocean again today, and the combination of that, and mostly cloudy skies, will keep it cool as highs top off in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

While today will feature many dry hours between those spotty showers, tonight will not, as a soaking rain settles in. The heaviest rain is from midnight to 6am, when embedded downpours and rumbles of thunder are likely. Many towns and cities pick up 0.5-1.5″ of rain during this timeframe. While localized ponding on the roads/street flooding is briefly possible where the heaviest rains fall, travel conditions improve quickly by the morning commute as the heaviest rain tapers off by 6am and rain shuts down for most locations shortly thereafter. Gusty winds develop too, with gusts 30-40mph, strongest across Southeast Mass.





As dry air punches in by mid to late morning, sunshine breaks out, and temps jump into the mid to upper 60s.





The weekend turns out to be a bit unsettled at times with scattered showers more widespread midday Saturday vs. just a few isolated pop up showers Sunday. Saturday’s temps run up to near 60 while Sunday maxes out around 55.





