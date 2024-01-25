After high temperatures reached the 50s for some locations this afternoon, temperatures will be chilly tonight. Another wave of rain moves in overnight. We’ll keep a lot of clouds and areas of drizzle into the weekend. Sunday into Monday brings us our next potential storm with rain and snow.

Check out those highs for today! It did not feel like January out there. Quite the turnaround from earlier this week when some towns started off in the teens Monday morning.

You can see the stream of moisture approaching the Ohio Valley and down through the South. It’s part of an area of low pressure that will stay to our west, while we still get some of that moisture tossed our way. Temperatures will support mainly rain, but there will be some areas where temperatures are colder that get light freezing rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place overnight through noon tomorrow for areas that could get freezing rain leading to about a tenth of an inch of ice. Those counties include Northern Worcester, Northern Middlesex, Western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties. Tomorrow morning, any untreated surfaces could be slick in those regions.

Here’s what radar could look like overnight and into tomorrow morning. Areas of pink are where you could get some light ice. For the majority of us, this is a steady rain event. Expect the rain for the morning commute. Showers will taper through the morning. Then the northeast wind direction will keep a lot of cloud cover overhead with areas of drizzle. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s/low 40s.

Don’t expect to see much sunshine or fluctuation in temperatures this weekend. It’ll stay cloudy and temperatures will not budge much in the 30s either day! Saturday there will be more drizzle. Sunday our next storm brings rain and snow later in the day.

There’s a signal for snow accumulations that you’ll need to shovel. Here’s a look at what the European and GFS models are showing for a probability of 3″ or more snow by Monday morning.

Monday stays cold in in the low 30s. Tuesday looks promising in terms of seeing some sun! Flurries are possible midweek with highs in the 30s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black