We’ve got wet weather out there to end our Sunday, and that will continue into the new work week!

Because of the rain and heavy cloud cover, temperatures will barely budge overnight. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain showers will be widespread Sunday evening but will dwindle to just an isolated light shower overnight.

However, Monday morning during the morning commute, rain will become widespread yet again.

Most of it will be light with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. Plan extra time for your commute! Monday afternoon, the rain will break back up to just isolated light showers. Highs will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s. It won’t be too windy, so an umbrella should be fine.

Then, the cold wind rolls in!

Tuesday starts off in the upper 20s with highs in the low 40s. There will be some clouds around, and maybe a spot sprinkle or flurry. Otherwise, wind gusts nearing 30-35 mph will make it feel like it’s 5-7 degrees colder than it really is, so make sure to bundle up!

Wednesday we’ll start near 30 with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy but not as bad as Tuesday. Skies are looking mostly cloudy. Thursday: lows in the mid 30s with highs near 50. A breezy wind will linger.

Friday: upper 20s to mid 40s with a sun/cloud mix and a breeze. Next weekend looks cold and bright. Stay tuned!