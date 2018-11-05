More Rain To Track

Welcome to reentry mode as this Monday morning kicks off dry as we head back to work and back to school. While is was nice to see all that sunshine on Sunday, it sure seemed awfully early to see a sunset around 4:30 in the afternoon thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time. Hopefully you were able to enjoy the day outside whether it was hitting the ball field with the kids, or just getting some yard work done. Good yard work weather has been tough to come by lately, and at times this week, the leaf clean-up weather won’t be ideal.

This morning we start dry, but this afternoon, patchy light showers and sprinkles work back in. Rain becomes steadier this evening, as most towns pick up another 0.25-0.50″ of rain by daybreak tomorrow.

I do expect some dry hours on Election Day as early morning drizzle and dampness yields to dry stretches and mostly cloudy skies from mid morning to mid afternoon. Late afternoon and into the early evening, another swath or showers/thunder with embedded downpours will roll in.

With rain today and tomorrow, most towns and cities pick up another 0.50-1.00″ total. That’s on top of the 15-20″ we’ve picked up since early August, a good 4-10″ above average since since! Waterlogged ground for sure.

Another bout of heavy rain is likely late Friday and Friday night, but looks to dry out for next weekend.

Have a good day!

@clamberton7 – twitter